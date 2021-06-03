FOAM (FOAM) Price Tops $0.0407 on Major Exchanges

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 3rd. FOAM has a market capitalization of $12.88 million and approximately $8,831.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FOAM coin can now be purchased for $0.0407 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FOAM has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00082120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00022955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.04 or 0.01017532 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,586.20 or 0.09307831 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00052003 BTC.

FOAM Coin Profile

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,515,058 coins. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

