Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Formula One Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Formula One Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Formula One Group stock opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of -33.99 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 5,965.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

