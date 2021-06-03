Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 3,800 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $3,321,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 112,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 117,340 shares of company stock worth $16,067,988. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $165.92 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.11.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

