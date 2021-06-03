Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Sets New 1-Year High at $221.46

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $221.46 and last traded at $218.81, with a volume of 1461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.54.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.89.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The business had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $1,718,808.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,361 shares of company stock worth $11,503,627 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Fortinet by 23.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

