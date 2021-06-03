Friendz (FDZ) Price Down 17% Over Last Week

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One Friendz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Friendz has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. Friendz has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $103,694.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Friendz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00082808 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00023338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.80 or 0.01015073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00052212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,596.38 or 0.09293817 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 523,605,669 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.