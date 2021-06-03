FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.84

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.84 and last traded at $21.62, with a volume of 1924 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 64.18%. Analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 20.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

