FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Short Interest Update

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the April 29th total of 850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 573,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 25.0% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 4,902,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,211,000 after purchasing an additional 980,587 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 17.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 915,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after buying an additional 135,775 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after buying an additional 12,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after buying an additional 328,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at about $8,448,000. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

FSK stock opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.88. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%. Equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

