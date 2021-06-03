Fuse Network (FUSE) Market Cap Tops $6.62 Million

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $6.62 million and $759,795.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Fuse Network has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00069067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.04 or 0.00316663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00227632 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.24 or 0.01187733 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,102.99 or 0.99827899 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00033746 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.