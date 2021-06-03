FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) to post sales of $14.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.58 million. FVCBankcorp posted sales of $13.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full-year sales of $59.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.49 million to $60.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $61.24 million, with estimates ranging from $59.93 million to $62.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 9.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ FVCB traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.56. The company had a trading volume of 68,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,421. FVCBankcorp has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $253.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 854,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,800,000 after purchasing an additional 25,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 26.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 19.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

