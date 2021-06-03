FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Lifted by Colliers Securities

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sono-Tek in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 1st. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.06.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 13.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sono-Tek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

OTCMKTS:SOTK opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sono-Tek has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $4.92.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

