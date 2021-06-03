Game Creek Capital LP Has $5.68 Million Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Game Creek Capital LP increased its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Hess makes up approximately 3.2% of Game Creek Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $206,947,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,623,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,288 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hess by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,622,000 after acquiring an additional 696,305 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,526,956,000 after purchasing an additional 662,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hess by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,834,000 after acquiring an additional 546,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hess from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.69.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $48,648,372.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,073,516.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $140,733.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,886,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 877,648 shares of company stock valued at $69,584,359. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HES stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.89. 14,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,191,350. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.06 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $89.04.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

