Game Creek Capital LP Trims Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Game Creek Capital LP decreased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,709 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $2.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.77. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.96.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

