GamyFi Platform Hits Market Cap of $1.57 Million (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded 87% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. GamyFi Platform has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $347,223.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded 81.3% higher against the US dollar. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $1.84 or 0.00004739 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00070347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.83 or 0.00285356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.46 or 0.00196855 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $468.57 or 0.01206453 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,079.78 or 1.00621372 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00034159 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Coin Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,850,000 coins and its circulating supply is 855,521 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

GamyFi Platform Coin Trading

