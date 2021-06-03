GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of GCP stock opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.87. GCP Applied Technologies has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $27.78.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.70 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GCP Applied Technologies (GCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.