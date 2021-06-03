Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Genesco posted earnings per share of ($1.23) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 94.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.15 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 4.26%. Genesco’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.65) earnings per share.

GCO has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Genesco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

In other Genesco news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $27,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,710 shares of company stock valued at $280,140 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Genesco during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Genesco by 2,840.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 860.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

GCO stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.61. 2,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,641. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 2.25. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

