Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $63.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear, headwear and accessories in retail stores in the United States and Canada. The Company sells its products principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Johnston & Murphy, Underground Station, Hatworld, Lids, Hat Shack, Hat Zone, Head Quarters and Cap Connection, and on internet websites. The Company also sells footwear at wholesale under its Johnston & Murphy brand and under the licensed Dockers brand. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GCO. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Genesco presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.25.

Shares of GCO stock opened at $58.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $868.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.99. Genesco has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $60.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.15 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.65) EPS. Analysts expect that Genesco will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $27,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,988. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,710 shares of company stock worth $280,140 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,455,000 after purchasing an additional 176,124 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the first quarter worth about $35,533,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 105,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

