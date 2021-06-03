Genpact (NYSE:G) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.270-2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.93 billion-$3.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on G shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Genpact currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.80.

Shares of G stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $45.81. The stock had a trading volume of 21,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,822. Genpact has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $3,150,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,362.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,772 shares of company stock valued at $9,772,691 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

