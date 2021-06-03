Gentarium (GTM) Achieves Market Cap of $100,868.77

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last week, Gentarium has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Gentarium coin can now be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Gentarium has a market cap of $100,868.77 and approximately $3.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00071023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.56 or 0.00292749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00227440 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.44 or 0.01205014 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,705.91 or 0.99780960 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00033766 BTC.

Gentarium’s total supply is 5,415,107 coins. Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gentarium is gtmcoin.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gentarium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gentarium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gentarium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

