GeoDB (GEO) Reaches One Day Volume of $104,295.00

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One GeoDB coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000811 BTC on popular exchanges. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $6.72 million and $104,295.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GeoDB has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GeoDB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00081767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00023296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.48 or 0.01011408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00051979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,566.20 or 0.09260779 BTC.

About GeoDB

GeoDB (GEO) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,512,484 coins. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoDB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.