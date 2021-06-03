GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Given “Buy” Rating at Baader Bank

Baader Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NYSE:GSK opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $42.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $103.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 12.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

