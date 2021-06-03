GoByte Achieves Market Cap of $507,930.55 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0530 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a market cap of $507,930.55 and $8,173.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GoByte has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000077 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000158 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.