GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Shares Down 1.2%

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) shares traded down 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.42. 195,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 181,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GoGold Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of GoGold Resources from $3.50 to $3.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

