Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.51

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.51 and last traded at $44.40, with a volume of 2142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.09.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $4,992,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810,643 shares in the company, valued at $20,233,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $528,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,134. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 72,067 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 528,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 32,764 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.