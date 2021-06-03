Greif (NYSE:GEF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Greif hiked its adjusted earnings per share guidance for second-quarter fiscal 2021 to $1.11-$1.15 citing stronger-than-anticipated volumes and selling prices in the Global Industrial Packaging business, and a slightly lower-than-anticipated tax rate. The mid-point of the guidance indicates year-over-year growth of 19%. Earnings estimates for the quarter have gone up lately. The company has been witnessing improvement in many of its key end markets, which is expected to aid results this year. However, higher input costs and SG&A expenses will hurt margins. However, pricing actions, focus on cost control and operational execution will boost margins in this scenario. A strong and diverse product portfolio, along with the Caraustar buyout, will also drive growth. However, high debt and uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic remain concerns.”

Get Greif alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Greif currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.40.

NYSE:GEF opened at $60.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Greif has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $66.03.

In related news, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $31,636.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at $498,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary R. Martz acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $414,260.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,986.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 18.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 91,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Greif by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after buying an additional 18,788 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Greif during the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Greif during the first quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Greif during the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Read More: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greif (GEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.