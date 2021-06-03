Growth Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:GCAC) Shares Up 0.1%

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.71. Approximately 1,849 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 55,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,151,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,690,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,761,000. 25.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Growth Capital Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:GCAC)

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

