Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.69

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.69 and last traded at $32.98, with a volume of 30034 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.11.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.7959 per share. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBOOY)

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.