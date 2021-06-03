GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $274,000 Stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Tilray were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tilray by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Tilray by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TLRY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Tilray in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

TLRY opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tilray Inc has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 207.32% and a negative return on equity of 51.07%. Analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

