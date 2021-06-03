Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GWRE stock traded up $4.02 on Thursday, hitting $101.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $331,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,101.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $122,181.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,584.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,962. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GWRE. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.56.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

