Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.56

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 35 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88.

Halfords Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLFDY)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

