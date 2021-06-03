Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $104.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HLNE. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.75.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $88.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.82. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $59.64 and a fifty-two week high of $97.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.49.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.17 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.77% and a net margin of 28.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 45.79%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,713,000 after purchasing an additional 83,747 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,589,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,361,000 after acquiring an additional 390,376 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,796,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,098,000 after acquiring an additional 199,300 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,923,000 after acquiring an additional 838,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,021,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,498,000 after acquiring an additional 49,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

