Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $19.53 on Thursday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

