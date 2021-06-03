Harborview Advisors LLC Has $609,000 Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Harborview Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Norges Bank bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $339,852,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,585,000 after buying an additional 155,830 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2,265.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 161,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,687,000 after buying an additional 154,591 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,547,000 after buying an additional 148,257 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,889,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,772,000 after buying an additional 129,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $545.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,940. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $526.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.17 and a twelve month high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IDXX. Barclays increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total value of $1,348,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 658,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,415,298.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total value of $5,318,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 644,701 shares in the company, valued at $362,489,584.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

