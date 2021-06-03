Harborview Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Harborview Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 125.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 22,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $269.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,961. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.82. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.18 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.