Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harbour Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Shares of HBRIY opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. Harbour Energy has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.75.

Chrysaor Holdings Limited operates as an exploration and production company. The company offers development and commercialization of dormant oil and gas discoveries and incremental reserves in the North Sea. Chrysaor Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.