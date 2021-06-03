Hashgard (GARD) Achieves Market Cap of $2.47 Million

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last week, Hashgard has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Hashgard coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $161,167.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00082488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00024397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.17 or 0.01012932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00052644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,630.60 or 0.09377366 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard (CRYPTO:GARD) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Buying and Selling Hashgard

