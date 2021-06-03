Haven Protocol (XHV) Market Cap Tops $210.30 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 26.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $210.30 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $13.94 or 0.00035821 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,910.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,831.54 or 0.07277057 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $714.77 or 0.01836948 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.51 or 0.00489622 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.30 or 0.00178105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.47 or 0.00787638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.43 or 0.00484274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007423 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.98 or 0.00441997 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 15,088,200 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.