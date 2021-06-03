Hazelview Securities Inc. Acquires 238,370 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Hazelview Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 101.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 473,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,370 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for 7.8% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $51,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PLD traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,803. The company has a market capitalization of $89.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.43. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.93 and a 12 month high of $121.85.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

