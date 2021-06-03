Head-To-Head Review: ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) & Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) and Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agricultural Bank of China has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and Agricultural Bank of China’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) $9.55 billion 3.41 $999.64 million $0.41 37.68 Agricultural Bank of China $151.45 billion 0.94 $31.29 billion N/A N/A

Agricultural Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than ASSA ABLOY AB (publ).

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and Agricultural Bank of China, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) 2 5 9 0 2.44 Agricultural Bank of China 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dividends

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Agricultural Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and Agricultural Bank of China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) 10.11% 14.72% 7.32% Agricultural Bank of China 19.64% 9.79% 0.75%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products. It also provides identity solutions, including identity and access management, biometrics, authenticity and brand protection products, contactless RFID tags and transponders, and government IDs to companies, and government and state institutions, as well as healthcare, education, and financial industries; and secure access solutions for hotels, cruise ships, student accommodations, and elderly care facilities. In addition, the company offers entrance automation products, services, and components, such as automatic swing, sliding, and revolving doors; industrial doors; garage doors; high-performance doors; docking solutions; hangar doors; gate automation products; components for overhead sectional doors and sensors; and high security fencings and gates. The company provides its products primarily under the ASSA ABLOY, Yale, and HID brands. It sells its products through distributors, wholesalers, and home improvement stores. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was incorporated in 1954 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts. The company also provides credit card, debit card, payment and settlement, private banking, cash management, investment banking, custody, financial market, and financial institution services, as well as trading and wealth management services; and personal fund collection and automatic transfer services. In addition, it offers agro-related personal and corporate banking products and services; personal and online, telephone, mobile, self-service, television, and SMS banking services; financial leasing services; fund management services; assets custodian services; debt-to-equity swap and related services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 22,938 branches in China; 13 overseas branches in Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul, New York, Dubai International Financial Centre, Tokyo, Frankfurt, Sydney, Luxemburg, Dubai, London, Macao, and Hanoi; and four overseas representative offices in Vancouver, Taipei, and Sao Paulo. Agricultural Bank of China Limited was founded in 1951 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

