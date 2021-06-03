Head to Head Review: Berkeley Lights (BLI) & Its Rivals

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Berkeley Lights to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Berkeley Lights and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Berkeley Lights $64.30 million -$41.58 million -30.10 Berkeley Lights Competitors $1.24 billion $354.64 million 13.60

Berkeley Lights’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Berkeley Lights. Berkeley Lights is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Berkeley Lights and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkeley Lights 0 1 5 0 2.83 Berkeley Lights Competitors 237 1145 1612 51 2.49

Berkeley Lights presently has a consensus price target of $93.25, indicating a potential upside of 122.87%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential downside of 7.05%. Given Berkeley Lights’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Berkeley Lights is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.9% of Berkeley Lights shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Berkeley Lights shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Berkeley Lights and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkeley Lights -70.27% -33.57% -19.02% Berkeley Lights Competitors -117.43% 41.08% -8.68%

Summary

Berkeley Lights competitors beat Berkeley Lights on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc., a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software. It serves in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

