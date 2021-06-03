HelloGold (HGT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $81.00

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. HelloGold has a total market capitalization of $263,880.34 and $81.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HelloGold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HelloGold has traded down 38.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00082274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00023599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.26 or 0.01012517 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00052182 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,572.25 or 0.09268067 BTC.

About HelloGold

HelloGold is a coin. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. HelloGold’s official website is www.hgfoundation.io . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HelloGold is medium.com/hellogold

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

