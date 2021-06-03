Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Raymond James

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.21.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

NYSE HPE opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 892,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,853,024 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 32,454 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.