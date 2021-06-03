HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 52,210 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $129.14 on Thursday. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $88.08 and a one year high of $154.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.24. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

