HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,048 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,203,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,939 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $228,950,000 after purchasing an additional 471,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,555 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $71,904,000 after purchasing an additional 371,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $225,918.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,194.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $122,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,633 shares of company stock valued at $16,053,251 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $118.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.06. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.23 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBY. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.79.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

