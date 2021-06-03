Hilton Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hilton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,348 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,621 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 2.6% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $23,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Valley Brook Capital Group increased its position in Comcast by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its position in Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.12. 99,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,227,672. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.50. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The stock has a market cap of $257.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

