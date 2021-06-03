Hilton Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hilton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.06. The company had a trading volume of 216,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,463,900. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $258.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.12. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

