HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. HollyFrontier reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 292%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $1.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,628.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HFC. Boston Partners purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at about $353,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,825,000 after buying an additional 5,230,433 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,952,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,064,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,190 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,343,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,802 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HFC traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $36.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,701. HollyFrontier has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.12. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -38.72 and a beta of 1.79.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

