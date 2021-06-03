HomeServe (LON:HSV) PT Lowered to GBX 1,260 at Berenberg Bank

HomeServe (LON:HSV) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,380 ($18.03) to GBX 1,260 ($16.46) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,261 ($16.48) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeServe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,345.56 ($17.58).

Shares of HomeServe stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 947.50 ($12.38). 542,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,301. The firm has a market cap of £3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 102.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,089. HomeServe has a 1-year low of GBX 909 ($11.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

In other HomeServe news, insider Tommy Breen acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 933 ($12.19) per share, with a total value of £466,500 ($609,485.24).

About HomeServe

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

