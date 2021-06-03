HomeServe (LON:HSV) PT Lowered to GBX 1,260 at Berenberg Bank

HomeServe (LON:HSV) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,380 ($18.03) to GBX 1,260 ($16.46) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.98% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,261 ($16.48) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeServe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,345.56 ($17.58).
Shares of HomeServe stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 947.50 ($12.38). 542,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,301. The firm has a market cap of £3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 102.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,089. HomeServe has a 1-year low of GBX 909 ($11.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
About HomeServe
HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.
