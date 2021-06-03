Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $517.99 million-$523.53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.63 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HTHT. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huazhu Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.65.

HTHT stock opened at $59.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of -349.80 and a beta of 1.57. Huazhu Group has a one year low of $32.45 and a one year high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

