Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 83.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,132 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,182,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,767,000 after purchasing an additional 375,744 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,899,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,716,000 after buying an additional 2,942,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,101,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,494,000 after buying an additional 86,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 2,012,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,591,000 after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.31.

Shares of HPP opened at $30.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -750.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.96. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

