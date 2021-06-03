Huobi BTC (HBTC) Market Cap Hits $1.23 Billion

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for $38,582.24 or 0.99931086 BTC on major exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and approximately $29.50 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00069961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.19 or 0.00326848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00228482 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.07 or 0.01176081 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,589.87 or 0.99950836 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00033436 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 31,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

